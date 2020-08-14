Recent analysts Ratings: Novartis AG(NYSE:NVS): US Foods Holding Corp.(NYSE:USFD)

Novartis AG (NVS) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novartis AG and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.39/share and a High Estimate of $1.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Novartis AG as 12.59 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Novartis AG is 12.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.17 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVS to be -2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.98%. For the next 5 years, Novartis AG is expecting Growth of 11.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novartis AG, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novartis AG currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.04%, where Monthly Performance is -4.24%, Quarterly performance is -3.19%, 6 Months performance is -16.08% and yearly performance percentage is -9.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.02% and Monthly Volatility of 1.32%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for US Foods Holding Corp. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. as 5.81 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. is 5.47 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.05 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.53 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for USFD to be -70.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.39%. For the next 5 years, US Foods Holding Corp. is expecting Growth of 170% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -78.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on US Foods Holding Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, US Foods Holding Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.92%, where Monthly Performance is 23.45%, Quarterly performance is 39.81%, 6 Months performance is -38.29% and yearly performance percentage is -36.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.10% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.