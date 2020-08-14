Recent analysts Ratings: Black Knight, Inc.(NYSE:BKI): Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.(NYSE:CFR)

Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Knight, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. as 298.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Knight, Inc. is 295.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 303.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 299.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKI to be -4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.92%. For the next 5 years, Black Knight, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Knight, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 844.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 88.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Knight, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.27%, where Monthly Performance is 14.19%, Quarterly performance is 9.45%, 6 Months performance is 14.6% and yearly performance percentage is 30.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.04%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 90.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. as 353.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is 321.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 368 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 365.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFR to be -29.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25%. For the next 5 years, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is expecting Growth of -7.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 469.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.07%, where Monthly Performance is 9.65%, Quarterly performance is 21.52%, 6 Months performance is -17.74% and yearly performance percentage is -10.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.