Price Target Analysis: The Stars Group Inc.(NASDAQ:TSG): Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:ZAYO)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Stars Group Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.59/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Stars Group Inc. as 356.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Stars Group Inc. is 351.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 360.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 310.43 Million.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.