Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Just Energy Group, Inc.(NYSE:JE): Tata Motors Ltd(NYSE:TTM)

Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) will report its next earnings on Jun 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 584.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Just Energy Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Just Energy Group, Inc. as 873.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Just Energy Group, Inc. is 763.49 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 944.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 745.61 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Just Energy Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Just Energy Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.74%, where Monthly Performance is -7.63%, Quarterly performance is -21.79%, 6 Months performance is -69.64% and yearly performance percentage is -89.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -79.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.88% and Monthly Volatility of 11.82%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tata Motors Ltd and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tata Motors Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tata Motors Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.43%, where Monthly Performance is 14.25%, Quarterly performance is 34.11%, 6 Months performance is -32.56% and yearly performance percentage is -4.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.