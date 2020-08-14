Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Babcock(NYSE:BW): Molson Coors Brewing Company(NYSE:TAP)

Babcock (BW) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -64.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Babcock and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.61/share and a High Estimate of $-0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Babcock as 111.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Babcock is 111.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 111.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 248.12 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Babcock, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 310.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -247%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Babcock currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.22%, where Monthly Performance is 42.65%, Quarterly performance is 39.35%, 6 Months performance is -37.16% and yearly performance percentage is -18.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.66% and Monthly Volatility of 8.88%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.87/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 127.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Molson Coors Brewing Company and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Molson Coors Brewing Company as 2.65 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Molson Coors Brewing Company is 2.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TAP to be -29.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -33.33%. For the next 5 years, Molson Coors Brewing Company is expecting Growth of 0.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Molson Coors Brewing Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Molson Coors Brewing Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.97%, where Monthly Performance is 11.33%, Quarterly performance is 1.38%, 6 Months performance is -34.18% and yearly performance percentage is -26.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.66%.