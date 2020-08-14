Most Recent analysts Ratings: Zynga Inc.(NASDAQ:ZNGA): Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PCRX)

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zynga Inc. as 625.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zynga Inc. is 619.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 640 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 384.97 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zynga Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 22.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zynga Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.58%, where Monthly Performance is -7.59%, Quarterly performance is 16.56%, 6 Months performance is 33.68% and yearly performance percentage is 51.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.73% and Monthly Volatility of 3.73%.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 108.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 83.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.33 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 104.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCRX to be 18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.79%. For the next 5 years, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 78.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 759.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.47%, where Monthly Performance is 7.88%, Quarterly performance is 39.43%, 6 Months performance is 19.97% and yearly performance percentage is 48.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.01% and Monthly Volatility of 3.64%.