Most Recent analysts Ratings: Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG): Jefferies Financial Group Inc.(NYSE:JEF)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Platinum Group Metals Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 403.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 56.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.81%, where Monthly Performance is 56.43%, Quarterly performance is 62.22%, 6 Months performance is 1.86% and yearly performance percentage is 55.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.79% and Monthly Volatility of 9.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 633.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JEF to be -26.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -85.48%. For the next 5 years, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 90.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.35%, where Monthly Performance is 8%, Quarterly performance is 43.63%, 6 Months performance is -23.89% and yearly performance percentage is 0.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.56% and Monthly Volatility of 2.55%.