Investors Catching Stocks Unum Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:UMRX): Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.(NYSE:OHI)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Unum Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UMRX to be 38.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 92.31%. For the next 5 years, Unum Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of 61.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 54.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Unum Therapeutics Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -83.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -101.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Unum Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.91%, where Monthly Performance is -17.61%, Quarterly performance is 412.26%, 6 Months performance is 183.64% and yearly performance percentage is 22.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 224.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.67% and Monthly Volatility of 10.52%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OHI to be 2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2%, where Monthly Performance is 11.73%, Quarterly performance is 30.67%, 6 Months performance is -24.46% and yearly performance percentage is -15.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.23% and Monthly Volatility of 3.20%.