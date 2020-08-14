Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Arconic Inc.(NYSE:ARNC): MacroGenics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGNX)

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.68/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -425%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arconic Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arconic Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arconic Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 26.63%, where Monthly Performance is 47.99%, Quarterly performance is 159.51%, 6 Months performance is 0% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 219.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.76% and Monthly Volatility of 6.54%.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MacroGenics, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MacroGenics, Inc. as 15.98 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. is 5.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.62 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGNX to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.26%. For the next 5 years, MacroGenics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MacroGenics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -53%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -72.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MacroGenics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.6%, where Monthly Performance is -6.8%, Quarterly performance is -1.51%, 6 Months performance is 161.13% and yearly performance percentage is 91.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 145.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.38% and Monthly Volatility of 6.48%.