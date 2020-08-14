Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Achaogen, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKAO): 3M Company(NYSE:MMM)

3M Company (MMM) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 3M Company and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.06/share and a High Estimate of $2.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for 3M Company as 7.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 3M Company is 7.64 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.26 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MMM to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.33%. For the next 5 years, 3M Company is expecting Growth of 6.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 3M Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.52 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 49.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 3M Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.05%, where Monthly Performance is 5.54%, Quarterly performance is 15.45%, 6 Months performance is 0.57% and yearly performance percentage is 0.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.93% and Monthly Volatility of 1.84%.