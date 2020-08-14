Analysts showing optimistic trends for TESARO, Inc.(NASDAQ:TSRO): Noble Corporation(NYSE:NE)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noble Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Noble Corporation as 215.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Noble Corporation is 196.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 228 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 275.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NE to be -19.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.58%. For the next 5 years, Noble Corporation is expecting Growth of -0.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.18% per annum.