Analysts Recommendations Cohu, Inc.(NASDAQ:COHU): Focus Financial Partners Inc.(NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cohu, Inc. (COHU) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 142.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cohu, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cohu, Inc. as 140.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cohu, Inc. is 140 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 142 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 143.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COHU to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1500%. For the next 5 years, Cohu, Inc. is expecting Growth of 231.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 344.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cohu, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 245.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cohu, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.14%, where Monthly Performance is 11.66%, Quarterly performance is 41.95%, 6 Months performance is -27.88% and yearly performance percentage is 43.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.94%.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. as 325.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc. is 322.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 333.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 316.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FOCS to be 10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.68%. For the next 5 years, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Focus Financial Partners Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 398.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 164.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Focus Financial Partners Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.87%, where Monthly Performance is 9.47%, Quarterly performance is 90.81%, 6 Months performance is 30.52% and yearly performance percentage is 65.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.94%.