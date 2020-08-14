Analysts Estimates and Ratings PDL BioPharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:PDLI): Capital Product Partners L.P.(NASDAQ:CPLP)

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.53/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -530%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PDL BioPharma, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PDL BioPharma, Inc. as 5.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PDL BioPharma, Inc. is 5.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.86 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PDL BioPharma, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PDL BioPharma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.56%, where Monthly Performance is 17.34%, Quarterly performance is 9.76%, 6 Months performance is 7% and yearly performance percentage is 44.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.85% and Monthly Volatility of 3.80%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capital Product Partners L.P. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. as 33.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capital Product Partners L.P. is 32.74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 36 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 26.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CPLP to be 88.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.9%. For the next 5 years, Capital Product Partners L.P. is expecting Growth of -6.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 81.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Capital Product Partners L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 129.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capital Product Partners L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.68%, where Monthly Performance is -23.38%, Quarterly performance is -18.49%, 6 Months performance is -49.06% and yearly performance percentage is -40.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.68% and Monthly Volatility of 5.41%.