What do Analysts Say about Vedanta Limited(NYSE:VEDL): WillScot Corporation(NASDAQ:WSC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vedanta Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vedanta Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 838.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vedanta Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.59%, where Monthly Performance is 11.8%, Quarterly performance is 60.53%, 6 Months performance is -16.39% and yearly performance percentage is -14.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.37% and Monthly Volatility of 1.76%.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for WillScot Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSC to be 400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, WillScot Corporation is expecting Growth of 37.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 680% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on WillScot Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, WillScot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.83%, where Monthly Performance is 41.63%, Quarterly performance is 45.9%, 6 Months performance is -10.44% and yearly performance percentage is 19.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.54% and Monthly Volatility of 3.92%.