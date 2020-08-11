What are analysts Suggestions on Kadmon Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:KDMN): Prudential Financial, Inc.(NYSE:PRU)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KDMN to be 31.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.43%. For the next 5 years, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 135.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kadmon Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -72.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.38%, where Monthly Performance is -0.95%, Quarterly performance is -13.84%, 6 Months performance is -11.28% and yearly performance percentage is 73.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.35% and Monthly Volatility of 5.85%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prudential Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.54/share and a High Estimate of $3.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. as 13.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. is 12.68 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRU to be -18.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.02%. For the next 5 years, Prudential Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prudential Financial, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prudential Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.93%, where Monthly Performance is 14.87%, Quarterly performance is 21.89%, 6 Months performance is -26.72% and yearly performance percentage is -18.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.76% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.