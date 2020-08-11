What are Analysts report about Koninklijke Philips N.V.(NYSE:PHG): NovoCure Limited(NASDAQ:NVCR)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Koninklijke Philips N.V., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 732.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.31%, where Monthly Performance is 10.16%, Quarterly performance is 24.23%, 6 Months performance is 9.3% and yearly performance percentage is 14.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.14% and Monthly Volatility of 1.40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NovoCure Limited and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NovoCure Limited as 120.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NovoCure Limited is 114.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 124.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 92.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVCR to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, NovoCure Limited is expecting Growth of 76.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 371.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NovoCure Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26103.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 261.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NovoCure Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.29%, where Monthly Performance is 29.7%, Quarterly performance is 21.07%, 6 Months performance is -10.75% and yearly performance percentage is -9.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.25% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.