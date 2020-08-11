Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings(NYSE:LH): Cummins Inc.(NYSE:CMI)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.58/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 159.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $4.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.62/share and a High Estimate of $6.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings as 3.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 3.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LH to be 51.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 41.26%. For the next 5 years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expecting Growth of 2.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 829.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 51.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.41%, where Monthly Performance is 8.51%, Quarterly performance is 10.96%, 6 Months performance is 2.08% and yearly performance percentage is 13.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.44% and Monthly Volatility of 2.77%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.95/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.93/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 109.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cummins Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.81/share and a High Estimate of $2.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cummins Inc. as 4.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cummins Inc. is 3.97 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.71 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.77 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMI to be -39.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.52%. For the next 5 years, Cummins Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cummins Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cummins Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.61%, where Monthly Performance is 20.93%, Quarterly performance is 29.89%, 6 Months performance is 29.55% and yearly performance percentage is 40.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.