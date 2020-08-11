Investors Catching Stocks Schneider National, Inc.(NYSE:SNDR): American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.(NYSE:AEO)

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 36.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Schneider National, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. as 1.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. is 1.05 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.18 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNDR to be -6.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Schneider National, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Schneider National, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 655.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Schneider National, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.87%, where Monthly Performance is 1.47%, Quarterly performance is 14.36%, 6 Months performance is 13.49% and yearly performance percentage is 30.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.96% and Monthly Volatility of 2.87%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) will report its next earnings on Jun 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -180%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.52/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. as 814.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is 681.12 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 924.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEO to be -133.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.92%. For the next 5 years, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is expecting Growth of 423.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -120.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.98%, where Monthly Performance is 5.44%, Quarterly performance is 41.38%, 6 Months performance is -21.4% and yearly performance percentage is -30.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.14% and Monthly Volatility of 5.40%.