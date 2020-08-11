Investors Catching Stocks: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.(NYSE:PK): Atkore International Group Inc.(NYSE:ATKR)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -27.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.61/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.79/share and a High Estimate of $-0.5/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PK to be -144.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -111.11%. For the next 5 years, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expecting Growth of 180.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -127.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.91%, where Monthly Performance is 2.07%, Quarterly performance is 23.13%, 6 Months performance is -57.98% and yearly performance percentage is -60.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.10% and Monthly Volatility of 5.82%.

Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 39.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atkore International Group Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Atkore International Group Inc. as 430.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Atkore International Group Inc. is 426.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 435.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 501.71 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atkore International Group Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 319.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 46.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atkore International Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.37%, where Monthly Performance is 24.04%, Quarterly performance is 35.03%, 6 Months performance is -24.03% and yearly performance percentage is 8.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.54% and Monthly Volatility of 4.21%.