Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Precipio, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRPO): Capital Trust, Inc.(NYSE:BXMT)

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -333.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Precipio, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Precipio, Inc. as 900 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Precipio, Inc. is 900 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 900 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 942 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -87.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -134.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -91.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Precipio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.62%, where Monthly Performance is 186.44%, Quarterly performance is 350.67%, 6 Months performance is 89.89% and yearly performance percentage is 16.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 64.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 25.53% and Monthly Volatility of 45.03%.

Capital Trust, Inc. (BXMT) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capital Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Capital Trust, Inc. as 108.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Capital Trust, Inc. is 102.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 121 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 101.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BXMT to be -7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.24%. For the next 5 years, Capital Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Capital Trust, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capital Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.48%, where Monthly Performance is 13.96%, Quarterly performance is 3.43%, 6 Months performance is -36.47% and yearly performance percentage is -30.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 2.99%.