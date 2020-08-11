Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Caterpillar, Inc.(NYSE:CAT): Black Stone Minerals, L.P.(NYSE:BSM)

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) will report its next earnings on Jul 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caterpillar, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $1.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Caterpillar, Inc. as 9.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Caterpillar, Inc. is 9.16 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAT to be -59.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -48.67%. For the next 5 years, Caterpillar, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -53.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Caterpillar, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caterpillar, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.77%, where Monthly Performance is 10.94%, Quarterly performance is 30.76%, 6 Months performance is 5.73% and yearly performance percentage is 18.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.35% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) will report its next earnings on Jul 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -141.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. as 85.75 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is 63 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 92.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 137.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BSM to be -43.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.63%. For the next 5 years, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is expecting Growth of -58.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Stone Minerals, L.P., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 397.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.29%, where Monthly Performance is 20.26%, Quarterly performance is 11.7%, 6 Months performance is -24.3% and yearly performance percentage is -47.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 4.23%.