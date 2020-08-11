Analysts showing optimistic trends for Ericsson(NASDAQ:ERIC): Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Ericsson (ERIC) will report its next earnings on Jul 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ericsson and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ericsson as 6.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ericsson is 5.98 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.94 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ERIC to be 184.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.67%. For the next 5 years, Ericsson is expecting Growth of 27.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 409.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ericsson, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 119.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ericsson currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.19%, where Monthly Performance is 23.59%, Quarterly performance is 37.8%, 6 Months performance is 33.68% and yearly performance percentage is 34.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.20% and Monthly Volatility of 2.09%.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sohu.com Limited and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sohu.com Limited as 433.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sohu.com Limited is 424 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 442.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SOHU to be 91.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 112.73%. For the next 5 years, Sohu.com Limited is expecting Growth of 106.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sohu.com Limited , where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 873.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -25.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sohu.com Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.67%, where Monthly Performance is 82.38%, Quarterly performance is 146.82%, 6 Months performance is 90.65% and yearly performance percentage is 108.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 80.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.38% and Monthly Volatility of 10.31%.