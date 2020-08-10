What are Analysts opinions on Terex Corporation(NYSE:TEX): Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.(NYSE:OSG)

Terex Corporation (TEX) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.6/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 91.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Terex Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Terex Corporation as 751.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Terex Corporation is 678.99 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 801 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEX to be -98.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -113.89%. For the next 5 years, Terex Corporation is expecting Growth of 312.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -112.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Terex Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 974.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Terex Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.24%, where Monthly Performance is 13%, Quarterly performance is 35.42%, 6 Months performance is -23.12% and yearly performance percentage is -26.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 4.47%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 398.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.5 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.19%, where Monthly Performance is 9.5%, Quarterly performance is -11.34%, 6 Months performance is 25.14% and yearly performance percentage is 28.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.86% and Monthly Volatility of 5.43%.