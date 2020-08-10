Research Report for ICICI Bank Limited(NYSE:IBN): Bank OZK(NASDAQ:OZK)

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 116.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ICICI Bank Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IBN to be 400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -38.89%. For the next 5 years, ICICI Bank Limited is expecting Growth of 54.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ICICI Bank Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ICICI Bank Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.45%, where Monthly Performance is -1.23%, Quarterly performance is 6.65%, 6 Months performance is -35.61% and yearly performance percentage is -18.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.45% and Monthly Volatility of 1.92%.

Bank OZK (OZK) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bank OZK and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bank OZK as 245.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bank OZK is 235.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 249.67 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 245.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OZK to be -27.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.51%. For the next 5 years, Bank OZK is expecting Growth of 55.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bank OZK, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bank OZK currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.53%, where Monthly Performance is 18.82%, Quarterly performance is 15.73%, 6 Months performance is -8.87% and yearly performance percentage is -8.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.87%.