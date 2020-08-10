Most Recent analysts Ratings: Urban Outfitters, Inc.(NASDAQ:URBN): NOW Inc.(NYSE:DNOW)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) will report its next earnings on Aug 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -386.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Urban Outfitters, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for URBN to be -144.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -51.79%. For the next 5 years, Urban Outfitters, Inc. is expecting Growth of 253.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -151.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Urban Outfitters, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Urban Outfitters, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.75%, where Monthly Performance is 15.21%, Quarterly performance is 8.97%, 6 Months performance is -25.53% and yearly performance percentage is -12.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.02% and Monthly Volatility of 5.00%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DNOW to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -340%. For the next 5 years, NOW Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -430.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NOW Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -34.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -49.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NOW Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.29%, where Monthly Performance is 8.81%, Quarterly performance is 44.01%, 6 Months performance is -14.44% and yearly performance percentage is -28.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 4.28%.