Worth Watching Stock: Steel Dynamics, Inc.(NASDAQ:STLD): SEI Investments Company(NASDAQ:SEIC)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STLD to be -42%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.58%. For the next 5 years, Steel Dynamics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Steel Dynamics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Steel Dynamics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.94%, where Monthly Performance is 16.24%, Quarterly performance is 12.3%, 6 Months performance is -1.83% and yearly performance percentage is -2.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.18%.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SEI Investments Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.72/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SEI Investments Company as 416.78 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SEI Investments Company is 409.98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 432 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 416.25 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEIC to be -8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.95%. For the next 5 years, SEI Investments Company is expecting Growth of 15.27% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SEI Investments Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 727.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SEI Investments Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.76%, where Monthly Performance is -1.21%, Quarterly performance is 2.6%, 6 Months performance is -21.78% and yearly performance percentage is -8.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.99% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.