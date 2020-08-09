What are analysts Suggestions on Greenhill & Co., Inc.(NYSE:GHL): Monster Beverage Corporation(NASDAQ:MNST)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will report its next earnings on Jul 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.79/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -154.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. as 62.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Greenhill & Co., Inc. is 54.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 74.02 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 87.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GHL to be -128.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.05%. For the next 5 years, Greenhill & Co., Inc. is expecting Growth of 272.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -222% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Greenhill & Co., Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 171.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 41.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.09%, where Monthly Performance is 19.9%, Quarterly performance is 34.71%, 6 Months performance is -39.57% and yearly performance percentage is -22.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.23% and Monthly Volatility of 6.40%.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.56/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Monster Beverage Corporation as 1.23 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation is 1.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNST to be 14.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.77%. For the next 5 years, Monster Beverage Corporation is expecting Growth of 13.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Monster Beverage Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Monster Beverage Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6%, where Monthly Performance is 17.09%, Quarterly performance is 26.47%, 6 Months performance is 20.73% and yearly performance percentage is 33.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 30.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.09%.