What are Analysts opinions on Unilever PLC(NYSE:UL): Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.(NYSE:FSM)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Unilever PLC and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Unilever PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Unilever PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.31%, where Monthly Performance is 11.13%, Quarterly performance is 15.05%, 6 Months performance is -1.57% and yearly performance percentage is 1.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.36%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) will report its next earnings on Aug 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FSM to be -180%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expecting Growth of 900% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.89%, where Monthly Performance is 31.36%, Quarterly performance is 103.05%, 6 Months performance is 78.07% and yearly performance percentage is 54.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 63.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.21% and Monthly Volatility of 5.72%.