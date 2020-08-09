Stock’s Earning Overview McDonald’s Corporation(NYSE:MCD): Kopin Corporation(NASDAQ:KOPN)

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corporation and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.59/share and a High Estimate of $1.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for McDonald’s Corporation as 5.23 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for McDonald’s Corporation is 4.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.44 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCD to be -14.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.08%. For the next 5 years, McDonald’s Corporation is expecting Growth of 36.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on McDonald’s Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -72.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 27.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McDonald’s Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.31%, where Monthly Performance is 11%, Quarterly performance is 12.9%, 6 Months performance is -3.31% and yearly performance percentage is -6.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.73% and Monthly Volatility of 1.83%.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) will report its next earnings on Jun 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kopin Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kopin Corporation as 7.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kopin Corporation is 7.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.14 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -92.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kopin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.45%, where Monthly Performance is 39.53%, Quarterly performance is 178.08%, 6 Months performance is 341.39% and yearly performance percentage is 66.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 348.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.29% and Monthly Volatility of 12.38%.