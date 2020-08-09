Stock’s Earning Overview Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALRM): Sphere 3D Corp.(NASDAQ:ANY)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. as 127.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is 121.49 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 129.35 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 127.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALRM to be -13.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.28%. For the next 5 years, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alarm.com Holdings, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 723.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.98%, where Monthly Performance is -14.45%, Quarterly performance is 20.38%, 6 Months performance is 32.59% and yearly performance percentage is 19.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.29% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-4.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-10.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $5.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sphere 3D Corp. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sphere 3D Corp. as 23.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. is 23.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 23.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.72 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 346.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 56.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sphere 3D Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.23%, where Monthly Performance is 2.03%, Quarterly performance is 111.97%, 6 Months performance is 257.48% and yearly performance percentage is 118.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 286.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.90% and Monthly Volatility of 18.96%.