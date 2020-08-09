Revenue Estimates Analysis of Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN): Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd(NYSE:OR)

Uxin Limited (UXIN) will report its next earnings on Jul 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 72.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Uxin Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UXIN to be 47.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Uxin Limited is expecting Growth of 85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 66.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Uxin Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -30.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -134.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -44.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Uxin Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.94%, where Monthly Performance is -32.97%, Quarterly performance is -8.96%, 6 Months performance is -45.29% and yearly performance percentage is -46.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 6.36%.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OR to be -33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 80%. For the next 5 years, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expecting Growth of 67.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 5 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 905.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.79%, where Monthly Performance is 7.36%, Quarterly performance is 20.38%, 6 Months performance is 19.63% and yearly performance percentage is -8.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.98% and Monthly Volatility of 4.33%.