Revenue Estimates Analysis: ICU Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:ICUI): Ralph Lauren Corporation(NYSE:RL)

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ICU Medical, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.05/share and a High Estimate of $1.35/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ICUI to be -39.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.58%. For the next 5 years, ICU Medical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ICU Medical, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 157.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ICU Medical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.28%, where Monthly Performance is -1.58%, Quarterly performance is -10.3%, 6 Months performance is -15.69% and yearly performance percentage is 8.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.63% and Monthly Volatility of 2.61%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ralph Lauren Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $1.33/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RL to be -73.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.52%. For the next 5 years, Ralph Lauren Corporation is expecting Growth of 429.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -83.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ralph Lauren Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ralph Lauren Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.49%, where Monthly Performance is -2.24%, Quarterly performance is -8.49%, 6 Months performance is -45.29% and yearly performance percentage is -32.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.70% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.