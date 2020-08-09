Research Report for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCO): ARC Document Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:ARC)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) will report its next earnings on Aug 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. as 417.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is 396 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 452.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 658.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCO to be -28%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.67%, where Monthly Performance is 6.51%, Quarterly performance is 11.78%, 6 Months performance is -64.42% and yearly performance percentage is -58.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.78% and Monthly Volatility of 6.33%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. as 98.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. is 97.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 97.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 97.11 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 553.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 33.61%, where Monthly Performance is 55.86%, Quarterly performance is 58.61%, 6 Months performance is 9.17% and yearly performance percentage is -17.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.47% and Monthly Volatility of 17.15%.