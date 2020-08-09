Price Target Analysis: Allstate Corporation (The)(NYSE:ALL): Republic Services, Inc.(NYSE:RSG)

Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.91/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Allstate Corporation (The) and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.25/share and a High Estimate of $4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Allstate Corporation (The) as 9.47 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Allstate Corporation (The) is 9.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALL to be 1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.24%. For the next 5 years, Allstate Corporation (The) is expecting Growth of -0.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Allstate Corporation (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Allstate Corporation (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.67%, where Monthly Performance is 12.92%, Quarterly performance is -3.85%, 6 Months performance is -22.12% and yearly performance percentage is -7.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.45% and Monthly Volatility of 2.65%.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Republic Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. as 2.56 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Republic Services, Inc. is 2.49 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.65 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RSG to be -19.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.09%. For the next 5 years, Republic Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Republic Services, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Republic Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.83%, where Monthly Performance is 12.53%, Quarterly performance is 11.41%, 6 Months performance is -6.74% and yearly performance percentage is 0.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.28% and Monthly Volatility of 1.85%.