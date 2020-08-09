Earnings Analysis of Big Lots, Inc.(NYSE:BIG): Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation(NYSE:ANH)

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will report its next earnings on May 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.86/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 215%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Big Lots, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.51/share and a High Estimate of $3.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. as 1.6 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. is 1.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.63 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIG to be 401.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Big Lots, Inc. is expecting Growth of -17.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 68.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Big Lots, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 35.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Big Lots, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.53%, where Monthly Performance is 10.96%, Quarterly performance is 73.94%, 6 Months performance is 67.1% and yearly performance percentage is 87.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 58.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.19% and Monthly Volatility of 5.14%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -77.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation as 15.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is 11.92 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.02 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.66%, where Monthly Performance is 13.38%, Quarterly performance is 6.59%, 6 Months performance is -50.83% and yearly performance percentage is -52.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.63% and Monthly Volatility of 4.09%.