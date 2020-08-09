Analysts showing optimistic trends for VICI Properties Inc.(NYSE:VICI): Transocean Ltd.(NYSE:RIG)

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. as 310.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VICI Properties Inc. is 295.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 322.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 222.51 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VICI to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.62%. For the next 5 years, VICI Properties Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VICI Properties Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VICI Properties Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.39%, where Monthly Performance is 15.61%, Quarterly performance is 33.88%, 6 Months performance is -15.63% and yearly performance percentage is 7.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.43%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Transocean Ltd. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.35/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Transocean Ltd. as 766.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Transocean Ltd. is 738 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 803.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 776.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RIG to be 52.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 39.53%. For the next 5 years, Transocean Ltd. is expecting Growth of -24.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Transocean Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 28.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Transocean Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.8%, where Monthly Performance is 17.89%, Quarterly performance is 61.15%, 6 Months performance is -52.84% and yearly performance percentage is -51.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.39% and Monthly Volatility of 7.54%.