Analysts showing optimistic trends for Cousins Properties Incorporated(NYSE:CUZ): Intelsat S.A.(NYSE:I)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cousins Properties Incorporated and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated as 175.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated is 174 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 178.93 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 188.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CUZ to be -6.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.48%. For the next 5 years, Cousins Properties Incorporated is expecting Growth of -0.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.78% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 46.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cousins Properties Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.59%, where Monthly Performance is 13.73%, Quarterly performance is 11.49%, 6 Months performance is -21.77% and yearly performance percentage is -6.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.62% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.

