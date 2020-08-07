What do Analysts Say about Eaton Vance Corporation(NYSE:EV): GrubHub Inc.(NYSE:GRUB)

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eaton Vance Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EV to be -17.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.16%. For the next 5 years, Eaton Vance Corporation is expecting Growth of -3.77% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eaton Vance Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 875.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eaton Vance Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.69%, where Monthly Performance is -1.45%, Quarterly performance is 3.81%, 6 Months performance is -23.99% and yearly performance percentage is -8.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.51%.

GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GrubHub Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GrubHub Inc. as 428.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GrubHub Inc. is 374 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 512.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 322.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GRUB to be -118.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, GrubHub Inc. is expecting Growth of 180.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -134.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GrubHub Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 551.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GrubHub Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.84%, where Monthly Performance is 5.78%, Quarterly performance is 67.08%, 6 Months performance is 37.31% and yearly performance percentage is 7.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 54.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.28%.