Revenue Estimates Analysis of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation(NYSE:MNR): Silvercorp Metals Inc.(NYSE:SVM)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) will report its next earnings on Aug 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 107.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation as 38.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 36.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 33.85 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNR to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.76%. For the next 5 years, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 534.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.14%, where Monthly Performance is 3.73%, Quarterly performance is 13.49%, 6 Months performance is -5.61% and yearly performance percentage is 9.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.86%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) will report its next earnings on Aug 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Silvercorp Metals Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Silvercorp Metals Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Silvercorp Metals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.47%, where Monthly Performance is 29.62%, Quarterly performance is 87.38%, 6 Months performance is 46.14% and yearly performance percentage is 124.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.49% and Monthly Volatility of 6.46%.