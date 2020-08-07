Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cisco Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CSCO): Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.(NYSE:RCL)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSCO to be -10.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.71%. For the next 5 years, Cisco Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cisco Systems, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 22.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cisco Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.86%, where Monthly Performance is 4.28%, Quarterly performance is 15.47%, 6 Months performance is -1.89% and yearly performance percentage is -8.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.76% and Monthly Volatility of 1.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.85/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -134.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-5.15/share and a High Estimate of $-4.34/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCL to be -285.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -197.89%. For the next 5 years, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expecting Growth of 65.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -253.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 60.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.59%, where Monthly Performance is 2.06%, Quarterly performance is 34.37%, 6 Months performance is -56.2% and yearly performance percentage is -52.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.51% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.