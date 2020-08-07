Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Ecopetrol S.A.(NYSE:EC): LATAM Airlines Group S.A.(NYSE:LTM)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EC to be -98.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -63.64%. For the next 5 years, Ecopetrol S.A. is expecting Growth of 172.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -83.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ecopetrol S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ecopetrol S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.36%, where Monthly Performance is 1.49%, Quarterly performance is 15.67%, 6 Months performance is -38.45% and yearly performance percentage is -27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.07%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. as 245.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is 201.76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 317 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LTM to be -850%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -421.43%. For the next 5 years, LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is expecting Growth of 94.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2054.84% per annum.