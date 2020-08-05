What do Analysts Say about Nevro Corp.(NYSE:NVRO): Entercom Communications Corp.(NYSE:ETM)

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nevro Corp. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.62/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nevro Corp. as 37.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nevro Corp. is 19.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 73.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 93.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVRO to be -81.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.62%. For the next 5 years, Nevro Corp. is expecting Growth of 46.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nevro Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 366.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nevro Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.99%, where Monthly Performance is 12.39%, Quarterly performance is 11.5%, 6 Months performance is -4.28% and yearly performance percentage is 113.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.71%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Entercom Communications Corp. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.4/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Entercom Communications Corp. as 204.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Entercom Communications Corp. is 184.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 231.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 380.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ETM to be -300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -60.71%. For the next 5 years, Entercom Communications Corp. is expecting Growth of 3600% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Entercom Communications Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Entercom Communications Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.71%, where Monthly Performance is -8.5%, Quarterly performance is 32.08%, 6 Months performance is -67.59% and yearly performance percentage is -73.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.39% and Monthly Volatility of 8.47%.