What do Analysts Say about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AXL): NN, Inc.(NASDAQ:NNBR)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXL to be -60.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.69%. For the next 5 years, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 116.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -190.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -174.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.76%, where Monthly Performance is -10.79%, Quarterly performance is 69.19%, 6 Months performance is -31.63% and yearly performance percentage is -21.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.19% and Monthly Volatility of 6.36%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NN, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NN, Inc. as 154.16 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NN, Inc. is 139.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 159.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 221.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NNBR to be -156%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, NN, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1033.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.02% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 449.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -95.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NN, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.46%, where Monthly Performance is 21.81%, Quarterly performance is 104.35%, 6 Months performance is -36.88% and yearly performance percentage is -16.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.04% and Monthly Volatility of 8.13%.