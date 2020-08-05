What are analysts Suggestions on Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR): Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:INO)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. as 1.13 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Juniper Networks, Inc. is 1.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.13 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JNPR to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.62%. For the next 5 years, Juniper Networks, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Juniper Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Juniper Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.19%, where Monthly Performance is 10.57%, Quarterly performance is 15.27%, 6 Months performance is 9.34% and yearly performance percentage is 1.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 2.29%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 2.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 300 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 136 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INO to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40.74%. For the next 5 years, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 111.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 35.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -178.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -137.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.28%, where Monthly Performance is -2.94%, Quarterly performance is 90.93%, 6 Months performance is 447.57% and yearly performance percentage is 646.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 515.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.40% and Monthly Volatility of 10.94%.