What are analysts Suggestions on Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.(NASDAQ:ENT): New York REIT, Inc.(NYSE:NYRT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-21.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-10.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-11.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -105%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-13.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-15.44/share and a High Estimate of $-11.75/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -29.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 53.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -27.2%, where Monthly Performance is -57.59%, Quarterly performance is -17.39%, 6 Months performance is -80.6% and yearly performance percentage is -90.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -84.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.21% and Monthly Volatility of 22.18%.