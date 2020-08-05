what are Analysts report about Cedar Fair, L.P.(NYSE:FUN): Dynex Capital, Inc.(NYSE:DX)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) will report its next earnings on Aug 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-3.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -126.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cedar Fair, L.P. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.76/share and a High Estimate of $-1.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. as 25.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cedar Fair, L.P. is 300 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 413.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FUN to be -300.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -83.53%. For the next 5 years, Cedar Fair, L.P. is expecting Growth of 100.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -299.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cedar Fair, L.P., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 946.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 126.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cedar Fair, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.51%, where Monthly Performance is -11.12%, Quarterly performance is -5.62%, 6 Months performance is -52.72% and yearly performance percentage is -48.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.46% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) will report its next earnings on Jul 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 56.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dynex Capital, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dynex Capital, Inc. as 15.34 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dynex Capital, Inc. is 12.85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 17.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.25 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dynex Capital, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 373.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -39.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dynex Capital, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.03%, where Monthly Performance is 7.86%, Quarterly performance is 9.68%, 6 Months performance is -16.05% and yearly performance percentage is -5.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.