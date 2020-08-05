Revenue Estimates Analysis of Range Resources Corporation(NYSE:RRC): Affimed N.V.(NASDAQ:AFMD)

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) will report its next earnings on Aug 03 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 41.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Range Resources Corporation and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Range Resources Corporation as 477.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Range Resources Corporation is 344.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 544.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 474.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RRC to be -14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -100%. For the next 5 years, Range Resources Corporation is expecting Growth of 241.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -157.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Range Resources Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.99 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Range Resources Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.87%, where Monthly Performance is 19.63%, Quarterly performance is 29.95%, 6 Months performance is 154.3% and yearly performance percentage is 65.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 58.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.58% and Monthly Volatility of 7.00%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) will report its next earnings on Jun 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Affimed N.V. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Affimed N.V. as 5.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Affimed N.V. is 3.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.42 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AFMD to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.32%. For the next 5 years, Affimed N.V. is expecting Growth of 110.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Affimed N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -43.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -136.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -77.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Affimed N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.19%, where Monthly Performance is -13.94%, Quarterly performance is 77.01%, 6 Months performance is 38.85% and yearly performance percentage is 38.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 36.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.25% and Monthly Volatility of 7.27%.