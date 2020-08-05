Revenue Estimates Analysis of iRobot Corporation(NASDAQ:IRBT): Costco Wholesale Corporation(NASDAQ:COST)

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) will report its next earnings on Jul 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.77/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 265.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for iRobot Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.52/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for iRobot Corporation as 312.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for iRobot Corporation is 300.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 328.05 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 289.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRBT to be -29.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.57%. For the next 5 years, iRobot Corporation is expecting Growth of -14.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on iRobot Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 831.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22 and Forward P/E ratio of 40.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, iRobot Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.95%, where Monthly Performance is -13.92%, Quarterly performance is 25.71%, 6 Months performance is 54.14% and yearly performance percentage is 9.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 3.91%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.54/share and a High Estimate of $2.97/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Costco Wholesale Corporation as 50.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation is 47.61 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 54.16 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.5 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COST to be 1.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.4%. For the next 5 years, Costco Wholesale Corporation is expecting Growth of 9.51% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Costco Wholesale Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 40.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Costco Wholesale Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.73%, where Monthly Performance is 9.09%, Quarterly performance is 10.35%, 6 Months performance is 11.44% and yearly performance percentage is 28.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.68% and Monthly Volatility of 1.65%.