Price Target Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:OXY): Domo, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOMO)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) will report its next earnings on Aug 10 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.19/share and a High Estimate of $-1.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OXY to be -271.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -572.73%. For the next 5 years, Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of 50.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -310.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Occidental Petroleum Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 34.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Occidental Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.73%, where Monthly Performance is -13.42%, Quarterly performance is 2.74%, 6 Months performance is -61.14% and yearly performance percentage is -68.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -61.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.41% and Monthly Volatility of 4.95%.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) will report its next earnings on Jun 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domo, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.53/share and a High Estimate of $-0.48/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOMO to be 44.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.88%. For the next 5 years, Domo, Inc. is expecting Growth of 35.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domo, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 761.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -53.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 321.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -223.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Domo, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.21%, where Monthly Performance is -11.61%, Quarterly performance is 65.61%, 6 Months performance is 29.02% and yearly performance percentage is 22.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 5.23%.