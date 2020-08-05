Investors Catching Stocks Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARCI): Apple Inc.(NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will report its next earnings on Jul 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.54/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.18/share and a High Estimate of $3.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 27 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apple Inc. as 64.14 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apple Inc. is 52.55 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 70.55 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 64.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAPL to be -9.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.42%. For the next 5 years, Apple Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 8.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apple Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 35.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 70.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apple Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.6%, where Monthly Performance is 17.34%, Quarterly performance is 47.42%, 6 Months performance is 37.58% and yearly performance percentage is 126.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.